Share:

ISLAMABAD - Conflicting reports of COVID-19 test of an employee of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday emerged causing uncertainty among the staff of the high court. According to the details, a private lab’s test result of the IHC official who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus came out in the negative. The tests were conducted over a period of two days. In the last week, the IHC had referred four employees to the National Institute of Health for the COVID-19 test. Out of the four, one employee was found infected with the virus. He was working in the writ branch and handling civil petitions. He was also responsible for issuing notices to the parties in petitions; therefore, his job involved intensive interaction with the court staff, lawyers and their clerks. According to a circular issued by the high court on May 2, his test came out positive. However, his test dated May 3, conducted at a private lab came out negative. Following the first test result, the high court premises were closed and the area was disinfected on the orders of the Islamabad deputy commissioner. Only officials who were to attend to urgent matters were allowed to come to court the following Monday and Tuesday. They were directed to follow all safety precautions.