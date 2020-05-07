Share:

Pakistan International Airlines is constrained to operate flights from different destinations of the United Kingdom to Pakistan under government’s special permissions. This inhibits the number of passengers allowed back into Pakistan due to a limited testing and quarantine infrastructure availability within the country. Furthermore, PIA does not have direct control over the prioritization and selection process for issuance of tickets. These functions are carried out by the Pakistani High Commission in the United Kingdom. PIA’s role is limited to the receipt of a passenger name lists, collection of fare and issuance of tickets against the lists provided.

PIA since the initial phases of this global pandemic has been at the forefront to facilitate and help its stranded countrymen abroad and we will continue to aid the government in its endeavours of rescue and repatriation.

We would urge passengers to exercise patience during this crucial and important juncture while acknowledging the fact that Pakistan is one of few countries across the globe that is ensuring hundred percent testing of arriving passengers and taking immediate measure to quarantine its further spread to others.

These are unprecedented times and despite that fact that operating one way operations severely strains PIA’s financial health and operational viability, PIA is committed to follow all international laws and regulations for the safety and confidence of all our valued customers.