LAHORE - As many as 12 more COVID-19 patients breathed their last in the province on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 156.

As many as 560 new COVID-19 patients were reported from across Punjab, taking the number of confirmed cases to 8693.

Of confirmed COVID-19 patients, 1926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamat, 768 pilgrims who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 5917 citizens who either had travel history or fell victim to local transmission.

From amongst common citizens, the highest number of cases has been reported from Lahore where number reached 3210.

As many as 497 patients were reported from Rawalpindi, 358 Gujranwala, 310 Sialkot, 246 Faisalabad, 245 Gujrat, 129 Multan, 94 Sargodha, 78 Rahim Yar Khan, 69 Kasur, 67 Jhelum, 57 Jhang, 55 Vehari, 47 Hafizabad, 38 each Sheikhupura, Attock and DG Khan, 36 Mandi Bahauddin, 28 Muzafargarh, 25 each Okara and Bahawalpur, 23 Toba Tek Singh, 22 Pakpattan, 21each Mianwali and Narowal, 20 Sahiwal, 19 each Nankana Sahib and Chiniot, 18 Lodhran, 17 Khushab, 14 Bhakkar, 13 Bahawalnagar, seven each Khanewal, Chakwal and Layyah.

Of the 1926 confirmed COVID-19 preachers, 815 were reported from Raiwind Markaz, 145 Sargodha, 126 Multan, 106 Lodhran, 67 Bhakar, 61 Muzafargarh, 56 Rahim Yar Khan, 54 Jhelum, 46 Vehari, 43 Bahawalpur, 38 Layya, 35 Hafizabad, 33 Mandi Bahauddin, 32 Khushab, 30 Rawalpindi, 28 Nankana Sahib, 27 Bahawalnagar, 26 Narowal, 22 each Rajanpur and Sialkot, 21 Gujranwala, 18 Faisalabad, 16 Attock, 13 Pakpattan, 12 Sheikhupura, 10 Gujrat, eight Sahiwal, seven Mianwali, six Khanewal and two Okara.

Out of 768 confirmed patients from amongst pilgrims, 457 were reported from Multan, 221 Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Gujranwala, 25 Sargodha and 23 Faisalabad.

Out of 86 COVID-19 patients in Jails, 59 were reported from Lahore, nine DG Khan, seven Gujranwala, three each Sialkot and Jhelum, two Bhakkar and one each from Faisalabad, Kasur and Hafizabad.

As per focal person of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,

so far 106927 tests have been performed in the province. As many as 3086 patients have recovered and returned home. Presently, 25 serious patients are under treatment at High Dependency Units in public sector hospitals.

Meanwhile, Punjab government has granted permission to open offices of Urban Development Wings of Development Authorities such as LDA (including TEPA), FDA, RDA, GDA and MDA during the lockdown period with essential skeleton staff after adoption of SOPs.

The P&SH Department has issued a notification in this regard under Prevention of Infectious Diseases Ordinance 2020.