Share:

Pakistan on Thursday has reported 38 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 564.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 24,073 while 1,523 cases were reported in 24 hours.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 9,077 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 8,640 in Sindh, 3,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,495 in Balochistan, 521 in Islamabad, 388 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 76 in Azad Kashmir.

Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 6,464 now.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) proposed multiple recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendations were made during Committee meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in Islamabad.

The recommendations include opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs, opening phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The participants of meeting proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to 5pm and then 8pm to 10pm.