ISLAMABAD - Minis­ter for Science and Technol­ogy Chaudhry Fawad Hus­sain Wednesday said that Pakistan would make in­ternational standard's oxy­gen masks and ventilators soon.Talking to a private news channel, he said de­sign of seven ventilators had been approved and sent to the Drug Regulatory Au­thority of Pakistan (DRAP) for certificate or licence. The minister said the gov­ernment was taking all the decisions on daily basis to fight against the coronavi­rus. Replying to a question, he advised the virtual ses­sion of the National Assem­bly should be called instead of physical.