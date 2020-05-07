ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan would make international standard's oxygen masks and ventilators soon.Talking to a private news channel, he said design of seven ventilators had been approved and sent to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for certificate or licence. The minister said the government was taking all the decisions on daily basis to fight against the coronavirus. Replying to a question, he advised the virtual session of the National Assembly should be called instead of physical.
