Share:

Rawalpindi-An additional and session judge (ADSJ) on Wednesday has extended the physical remand of two men for one day in a case of assaulting a 13-year-old girl sexually in limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat.

Similarly, the court also issued notice to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad AhsanYounas and his subordinates for twisting the facts of high profile case by mentioning the teenager girl as a woman in the First Information Report (FIR).

According to details, ADSJ FarrukhNavidBaloch took up the rape case when police produced the two rapists namely TabraizHaider and Rafaqat Ali before the court. The investigators told court the DNA test of both accused have been conducted while result is yet to be issued by the laboratory experts.

They added police have to recover a vehicle in use of the accused at the time of committing crime. The investigators pleaded court to award them three-day physical remand of the accused for further investigation.

However, the judge rejected the plea of police and only granted one day remand of the accused. The court ordered the investigators to reproduce the accused on Thursday again for further proceedings.

Meanwhile, Advocate Shehnaz Begum, the counsel for victim girl, has filed an application with court under Section 22-A of CrPc stating the actual age of victim girl is less than 13 years while the PRO to Rawalpindi Police have declared her as woman in the FIR registered with PS Rawat. She argued the parents of girl are out of scene while the relatives of accused have been putting pressure on girl to settle the case out of court.

“The relatives of rapists are hurling threats of dire consequences towards victim girl to save their skin from legal action,” she said. The lawyer also told court the victim girl approached SHO Rawat and CPO Rawalpindi for providing her protection but none of them is willing to protect her.

After conclusion of the arguments, ADSJ issued notices to CPO and other respondents seeking their arguments till May 13, 2020.

It may be noted here that two accused kidnapped the girl on April 23 in a car and had taken her to a flat where they raped her. Rawat Police have registered a case number 446/20 under section 376 PPC and held the rapists.

Separately, District and Sessions Judge has granted bail to an accused involved in sodomizing two teenagers in the precincts of PS SaddarBairooni.

The man has been identified as Muhammad Shabbir, resident of Musali Town at Mubarak Lane.

SaddarBairooni Police held Muhammad Shabbir along with his gang’s ring leader TanvirBaloch on charges of assaulting two teenagers sexually. TanvirBaloch has been languishing in Adiala Jail after a lower court rejected his bail.