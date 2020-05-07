Share:

RAWALPINDI - Special Judge Anti Corruption/Civil Judge Class-II Muhammad KashifAlvi on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for PML-N Senator ChaudhryTanvir Ali Khan, a gardawar and three others including a former official of land revenue department in a case of grabbing and selling government land in MozaTopi.

The court issued arrested warrants after completion of an inquiry held by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region Director KanwalBatool.

The other accused involved in grabbing government land worth millions of rupees have been identified as Sagheer Ahmed Gardawar (the former PatwariMozaTopi), former TehsildarChaudhry Jahangir and Abdul Shakoor, a relative of N league senator.

According to details, Special Anti-Corruption Court Judge Muhammad KashifAlvi while taking up case has issued arrest warrants for PML-N stalwart and Senator ChaudhryTanvir Ali Khan, GardawarSagheer, former TehsildarChaudhry Jahangir and Abdul Shakoor after investigators of ACE Rawalpindi Region submitted a report with court declaring the four accused as guilty of occupying 140 kanals of government land illegally and selling in at the hands of people on high rates.

The investigators also argued before the court that ChaudhryTanvir Ali Khan and his son Barrister DanialChaudhry with alleged connivance of Abdul Shakoor, the than PatwariSagheer and former TehsildarChaudhry Jahangir got transferred government land in their names, built buildings over it and sold out to the people earning millions of rupees. This act of ChaudhryTanvir Ali Khan and others had conflicted loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, they added.

They appealed the court to issue arrest warrants for the accused including ChaudhryTanvir Ali Khan. After completion of arguments, Civil Judge Class-II Muhammad KashifAlvi issued warrants for the accused ordering the investigators to nab the accused and to present them before coEarlier, ACE Rawalpindi Region, on a source report, had registered a case against the accused under sections 420/468/467/471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 5/2/47 of PCA and began investigation. urt.