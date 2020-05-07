Share:

KANDHKOT - The lockdown which had been imposed by the most of the countries at nationwide in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic have been badly affected on livelihood of every walk of life throughout globe.

Ongoing lockdown has crippled the economy of the entire world as the big and samll industry zones, all businesses, huge projects running at various parts of the world, universities, colleges, schools, different distributions, whole sale and retail shops, bakeries, hotel, restaurants and others have completely been shuttering down for the last one month or above resulting every person of society including labourers, daily wage earner, teachers, cart pushers, wielders, drivers, mechanics, salesmen, operators and receptionists at various departments and other traders are facing severe hardships.