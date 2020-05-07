Share:

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday asked the traders and business community representatives to submit proposals for partially opening of trade activities in the district.

He was presiding a meeting with traders and representatives of trade organizations here at his office.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said government had decided to close business activities for containing spread of COVID-19 as a precautionary measure and wanted to open it partially with certain guidelines so that economic activities could be restored.

He said opening of business activities was in the government’s interest as the province’s economy depended on business activities.

The representatives of trade organizations and traders were asked to submit their proposals for opening of businesses while keeping in view of COVID-19 situation so that same could be sent to higher authorities for taking final decision.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude of the business community on their cooperation during lockdown and hoped that same cooperation would be needed in future to cope with coronavirus pandemic efficiently.

The traders and representatives of trade organizations proposed that due to Eid ul Fitr, business activities should be conditionally allowed from 8.00 p.m to 2 a.m in the night.

The business community has suffered a lot during lengthy lockdown therefore they must be allowed to open their businesses for some hours, they said and assured to adopt required health advisories during opening of business activities.

Trade and business community representatives, Peer Gulshan Illahi, Shakir Shah, Mehboob Abro, Assistant Commissioner Sadam Memon and others were also present on the occasion.