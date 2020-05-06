Share:

ISLAMABAD-She is the fastest British woman in recorded history and has been listed as one of the UK’s most influential people from African/African Caribbean descent. And Dina Asher Smith stars on the front cover of this month’s British GQ as she discusses breaking records and how she is training during lockdown. The Olympic sprinter, 24, cuts a glamorous figure as she swaps the lycra for a floor-length ball gown for the striking cover shoot. In one shot, Dina models a dramatic off-the-shoulder deep purple sequin dress as she stands on the number one spot on a wooden podium. Meanwhile on the front cover, the Olympian showcases her long legs in a ruched pink gown with a dramatic thigh-high split. In reference to her sprinting legacy, the athlete clashed the formalness of the dress with Nike trainers.