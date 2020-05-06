Share:

ISLAMABAD-It is still trending on Netflix in Pakistan. People are going crazy over this historical season and its characters. One of the main characters of the season is Halime Sultan played by a Turkish actress Ersa Bilgic. The beautiful actress has become an international figure after being a part of this successful series. Pakistani boys are head over heels in love with this beauteous creature and currently, she has occupied the position of national crush.

Considering the raise in the interest of our lads towards this gorgeous actress we tried to dig into her personal life and to get some information about her and guess what we have got. Ersa Bilgic is married to a Turkish footballer Gökhan Töre. The couple got married in 2017 after dating each other for 3 years.