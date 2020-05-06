Share:

It was about four months ago when the coronavirus disease forced the world to go under lockdown. Countries like America, Italy and France have faced the worst scenarios, even under lockdown. The basic science behind lockdown was to reduce the spread of this disease, as it is very contagious. Lockdown has left many people unemployed and even homeless. Defeating the super economies of the world, coronavirus is all set to be the permanent resident of this world.

Experts believe that we need to accept it by changing our coping strategies. An “exit strategy” is being considered by many countries. Italy and Spain have decided to ease the lockdown in the coming week. A slow but increasing hustle is seen on the roads. But this stage is very critical. It is more demanding in terms of precautionary measures.

Much more care needs to be practised. If we put deaf ears to the warnings of our respective leaderships, this could backfire.

MAMOONA SHAKO

Islamabad.