Faisalabad - Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed for flawless preparations of WASA to cope with the emergency like situation during possible heavy rains in next monsoon season.

He was taking briefing about the monsoon plan of WASA during a meeting.

Deputy Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar informed about the arrangement features of WASA to tackle the flood like situation during heavy rains. Additional Director General FDA Amer Aziz, DMD Engineering Adnan Nisar, Director Operation west Muhammad Rafi,Director Operation East Adnan Gull, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were present in the briefing session.

While reviewing the details of Monsoon Plan , the FDA Director General said that the WASA role was very important and significant to meet the possible heavy rains challenges during monsoon and said that WASA performance should be best and exemplary in this regard.

He emphasized upon adopting coordinated strategy regarding early disposal of rainwater from the city and said that past experiences and exercise should be kept in view for strengthening the planning of monsoon.

He urged upon keeping touch with meteorology department and said prompt and proper arrangements should be put on high alert in case of rain forecast. He advised that all relevant machinery and manpower should be deployed in advance at all sore points already identified as low lying areas for better management.

The Director General maintained that the WASA flood relief centres should be active with all resources and said that big hoardings pertaining the information about the complaint cells and services of WASA be displayed on the conspicuous public sites.

He directed for checking the work of desilting of sewer lines and drainage repeatedly and said that the strengthening of drain banks be ensured. He said that all dewater sets and other machinery should be made functional and verification certificates to this effect be provided .

The DG said that the WASA monsoon plan be shared with other line departments for seeking cooperation and liaison to make all arrangements a success.