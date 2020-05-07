Share:

GILGIT - GB Government's spokesper­son Faizullah Faraq on Wednes­day strongly condemned Indian contention regarding the Gilg­it-Baltistan.

The GB spokesman, in a vid­eo statement, the people of Gilg­it-Baltistan had liberated the ter­ritory from the Dogra occupation forces to join Pakistan. Through such baseless claims the Indian government was trying to hide its atrocities in the occupied Kash­mir, he added.Meanwhile, the peo­ple across the GB also rejected the baseless Indian claim regarding GB and showed their support and love to the motherland.