Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the government would take action against those found involved in sugar, wheat and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) scams.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the forensic audit of the inquiry report into sugar and wheat crises was underway, while the investigations into the IPPs scandal had been delayed for three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown situation. Shibli Faraz said that the government had decided to go for smart lockdown so that labourers and daily-wagers could earn their livelihood. The minister said it was the responsibility of the people to follow SOPs to control the spread of COVID-19.

New modern website of MOIB launched to promote soft image of Pakistan: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched its new website based on modern lines.

In a tweet, he said that through this website, users will have easy access to information in line with the requirements of the digital age. The Minister said that social media has given a new dimension to the modes of communication. Shibli Faraz expressed hope that website will promote the soft image of Pakistan to the world.