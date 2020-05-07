Share:

PESHAWAR - The United Business Group (UBG) leader and leading businessman, Ilyas Bilour has urged the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan to issue instructions to open all branches of commercial banks to ease difficulties of business community and general masses.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Bilour observed that the selected braches of scheduled banks are overburdened with long rows customers to pay utility bills and commercial depositors like hospitals, plazas, fuel pumps etc, leading to security risk, time wastage and exposure to corona Covid-19 virus.

In order to reduce burden on the designated banks branches, he suggested to open all bank branches with essential staff to share the burden of clients.

Ilyas Bilour also said that due to long queues outside the banks, harsh arguments were exchanged between security personnel and clients/depositors