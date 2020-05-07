Share:

Lahore - The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department directed hospitals/medical institutions to remove any person not wearing a face mask from the hospital premises. The SHC&ME Department, after approval from the Competent Authority, issued a notification on Wednesday, whereby hospitals/medical institutions are directed to ensure that any person, who is not wearing a face mask, or any face cover covering mouth and nose, should not be allowed to enter, roam around or stay within the hospital, inside the building as well as the open areas.