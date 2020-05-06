Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday telephoned Saadi Abbas and enquired about the safety of the karateka and his wife. Pakistan’s one of the top karatekas Saadi Abbas has been residing in Dubai these days with his wife. The flat, where he was staying caught fire on Wednesday. Seeing this news aired in electronic media, the IPC Minister telephoned Saadi to enquire about the safety of the karateka and his wife and also prayed to Almighty Allah to bless and protect him and his family.

Saadi, who is international karate player, informed the Dr Fehmida that the building was damaged but by the grace of Allah Almighty, they are safe and now they have shifted to another hotel. He thanked the IPC Minister for enquiring about his safety.