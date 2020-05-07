Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the issues of cellular mobile operators will be resolved. The federal minister for IT was talking to CEO Jazz Aamir Ibrahim who called on him in his office on Wednesday. Syed Amin Ul Haque welcomed the CEO Jazz in his office, and matters related to telecommunication, digitalilzation, spectrum allocation and broadband were discussed during the meeting. CEO Jazz said that consumers will get benefit by ending withholding tax. The federal minister for IT ensured the resolving of the issues of cellular mobile operators. Donation by Jazz towards Corona relief fund were also discussed during meeting. The federal minister for IT lauded Jazz for this step and said that its benefit must reach to public. Meanwhile, Executive Director National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali also met with Federal Minister for IT and briefed him about the working and functioning of NITB.