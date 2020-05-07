Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Wazir, has said that the government is fighting on two fronts including corona virus and poverty.

He informed that although the KP government could also forward its recommendations but the decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting will be implemented.

While briefing the media here on Wednesday, the advisor informed that policies were devised in the past but only for the elites adding that it was the Prime Minister Imran Khan who always considered the underprivileged and focused upon devising policies for the poor and needy people.

He informed that the country was already suffering from economic crisis and the available resources did not allow a complete lockdown since many people lived below the poverty line.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned about those living below the poverty line and that is why the policies being framed focused the underprivileged,” the advisor stated adding the entire government machinery headed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was on front line against Corona virus.

The advisor informed that some 60,000 people had arrived Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last six months including the people from Iran, Afghanistan and Gulf countries.

He also said that people were traced and checked for covid-19.

He informed that those who had developed virus symptoms were isolated and those who did not develop symptoms were sent to their homes adding that initially only 200 persons could be tested for Corona virus, however, the per day testing capacity has been increased to almost 1500 which will be enhanced to 2000 in near future.

While updating media on the latest situation, the advisor informed that 211 new cases were confirmed in the province durin the last 24 hours.

The total numbers of people who were tested positive for Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 3,499 while nine deaths were recorded in the province in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

As many as 19 corona patients have recovered in a single day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The total number of patients defeating Corona in the province has reached 875.