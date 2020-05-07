Share:

Peshawar-Visiting Lecturers Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has demanded of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to release lecturers’ salaries of last three months as they are facing financial difficulties due to the ongoing lockdown.

Talking to The Nation, focal person for Visiting Lecturers Association, Ibrar Khan, said that in the wake of corona pandemic in the country the government has closed all educational institutions in the province but it did not pay the salaries and allowances of the teachers, while the salaries of visiting lecturers were not released.

He said that in Punjab these lecturers are being paid Rs 40,000 per month but unfortunately the KP government has halted their existing salaries.

He appealed to the chief minister to intervene for the release of their salaries.

He also demanded to regularize their posts as there is a shortage of lecturers to teach B.S. degree system in colleges.