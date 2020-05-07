Share:

ATTOCK - A man was axed to death under mysterious circumstances in GalliJageer village in limits of Fatehjang Police station. Police sources said that the body of MuhammadShafeeq was found in a pool of blood with multiple wounds in the house of BaqirHussain Shah in village GalliJageer. Dead body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang. According to investigating Officer ASI TahirBasheer, the murder case is attributed to honourkilling. He said that four persons including a man and his two sons were booked under section 302 and 34 Pakistan Panel Code (PPC) and started further investigation.