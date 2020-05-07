Share:

KARACHI - METRO Pakistan, as part of its METRO Humanity Programme, gave opportunity to its employees to donate and participate in the national relief efforts for deserving families directly affected by the COVID19 lockdown.

The entire donation amount collected was used to buy food hamper filled with essential food supplies and were handed over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) at the PDMA Punjab head office. At the occasion, Minister for Disaster Management Punjab Mian Khalid Mehmood, Director General PDMA Punjab Raja Khurram Shahzad Umar, Punjab Relief Commissioner, Babar Hayat Tarar were present among others, who appreciated the efforts of METRO Pakistan employees in this time of need and assured that the hampers will reach to the most deserving who are already registered, vetted, and verified under their state-of-the-art online dashboard.

PDMA Punjab has a transparent way of tracking and distributing the relief material and equipment to affected areas, as it is a government department that focuses on combating natural or man-induced disasters at the provincial and local levels to secure the lives and livelihoods of the affected people by identifying, monitoring and controlling the spread of disasters