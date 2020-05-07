Share:

ISLAMABAD-Parliamentary leaders in National Assembly likely to give names of MNAs to the Speaker National Assembly tomorrow to participate in the discussion on coronavirus.

As the house in the upcoming session will only implement the one-point agenda, the political parties from both sides have to give names to the chair before the start of the discussion on COVID-19.

In order to take care of limited timing of sessions amid corona crisis, only selected legislators will able to take the floor.

The members and parliamentary leaders of political parties had recommended for holding the session of National Assembly under strict adherence of health guidelines.

It has already been decided that except discussion on COVID-19 no non-legislative agenda be taken in the session, therefore, no question hour, adjournment motion, call attention notice and privilege motions would be taken up for discussion.