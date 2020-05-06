Share:

ISLAMABAD-Like every industry, the fashion world is being hit hard by COVID-19. Stores have shut down indefinitely, and the annual star-studded Met Gala was postponed indefinitely. But as the world grapples with a new reality, a slew of powerhouse brands are pivoting from producing clothes to manufacturing protective masks, gowns, and other supplies to help combat the spread of the virus. Nike is donating $5.5 million worth of product, including its new Air Zoom Pulse sneakers, to frontline healthcare workers in Barcelona, Chicago, Laakdal (Belgium), London, Los Angeles, Memphis, Milan, New York City and Paris. Nike recently introduced its Air Zoom Pulse sneakers, which comes in a slip-on silhouette for easy removal, a tight fit and cushion for comfortability for long shifts.