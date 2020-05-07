Share:

HYDERABAD - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has in­creased to 315 as five new cases have been reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours. According to data updated by District Administration here on Wednesday, out of 315 con­firmed coronavirus cases 210 had so far been recov­ered and discharged from isolation wards and quaran­tine centers while four had succumbed to the virus till date. As per daily situation report issued by the Deputy Commissioner, 31 COVID-19 patients were under treat­ment at isolation wards of different hospitals and 59 had quarantined at homes. The District Administration has established a control room at the office of Deputy Commissioner while COVID Rapid Response Teams were working actively round the clock throughout the dis­trict and are equipped with PPE supplies.