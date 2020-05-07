Share:

Pakistan has urged India to refrain from any ill-considered and irresponsible move which could have serious implications for peace and security in the region.

In her weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said situation in Indian occupied Kashmir continues to deteriorate due to the brutal military crackdown by Indian occupied forces.

The Spokesperson said we once again call upon the international community to take notice of the situation and hold India accountable for its illegal actions, which are imperiling peace and stability in South Asia. She also urged the world community to work for ensuring the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan strongly condemns the ongoing state-terrorism and extra judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations in the Occupied Kashmir.

She further said today is the 277th day of the continued oppression, inhuman lockdown and military siege faced by the innocent people in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Occupied Kashmir, Indian occupation forces continue their relentless campaign of oppression and brutalization of the Kashmiri people. She said innocent Kashmiris are being martyred in fake encounters and phoney cordon-and-search operations. In an inhuman practice, even the mortal remains of those martyred are not being handed over to the families.

Thousands of Kashmiri men, women and children are taking to the streets to protest against Indian brutalities and to let the world community know that they reject illegal Indian occupation.

The Spokesperson said since yesterday, the Indian occupation forces have again completely shutdown internet in the Occupied Kashmir after the life of another local Kashmiri resistance fighter was taken in a so-called "encounter."

She continued India must realize that it cannot break the will of the Kashmiri people and suppress their indigenous resistance movement through use of force. The intensified resistance in Occupied Kashmir is a direct consequence of Indian campaign of oppression and brutalization of Kashmiris.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan also categorically rejects, once again, the baseless Indian allegations of "Infiltration", which are designed to divert attention from India's grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and to create a pretext for "false flag" operation.

Regarding repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, the Spokesperson said from 21st March till yesterday, 19,329 Pakistani nationals have been brought back from different countries around the globe. She said 108,592 Pakistanis are still waiting for their repatriation from various countries.