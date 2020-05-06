Share:

“If you tremble with indignation at every injustice, then you are a comrade of mine.”

-Che Guevara

While the world is divided on what kind of a man was Fidel Castro, all agree that Che Guevara was a true revolutionary. This true revolutionary, however, was killed on October 9, 1967, in Bolivia in a joint operation by the Bolivian army and CIA. The U.S.-military-backed Bolivian forces captured Guevara on October 8 while battling his band of guerillas in Bolivia. According to journalist Jon Lee Anderson’s biography, “Che Guevara: A Revolutionary Life,” his last words to his shooter were: “I know you’ve come to kill me,” he said. “Shoot, you are only going to kill a man.” Following his death, Guevara achieved hero status among people around the world as a symbol of anti-imperialism and revolution. He, for many activists all over the world, still remains a symbol of resistance against tyranny and injustice.