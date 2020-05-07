Share:

Rawalpindi-Following orders of SSP Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) Police SajidKiani, as many as 123 persons were arrested on various charges in the region during the month of April, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

He added police also seized drug and weapons from the possession of the accused. According to ASI SajidJaved, the PRO to SSP PHP, the police have launched a crackdown against criminals under the supervision of PHP SSP SajidKiani and held 123 accused from different parts of region. He said PHP recovered narcotics and weapons from possession of accused and handed them over to local police for further action. He said the patrolling police were not only helping road users but also striving hard to control crime and criminal activities. Sharing further details, he said cases were registered against 47 people on charges of traffic rules violations.

He said 11 persons were booked for using substandard CNG cylinders in the public transport while four cases were lodged against those using red and blue flickering lights on the vehicles. He said PHP also rounded up seven drug peddlers and seized narcotics from their possession. Similarly, 11 persons were held on account of possessing illegal weapons and cases were registered against them, he said. He said PHP also launched 43 FIRs against violators of coronavirus lockdown rules. He said PHP found eight missing children and reunited them with families. In a statement, PHP Rawalpindi Region SSP SajidKiani said helping people is one of the important roles of patrolling police. He said that patrolling police guided some 396 road users.

He directed the police officials to impart duty with commitment and dedication and serve the road users.