ISLAMABAD-A writ petition challenging the federal cabinet’s decision of not including Ahmadis as non-Muslims in the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) was filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

The petitioner requested the court that the decision of not including the Ahmadis in NCM be set aside and directions be issuedfor inclusion of Ahmadis as non-Muslim in the NCM.

Shohda Foundation of Pakistan through its trustee Hafiz Ihtesham Ahmad filed the petition through its counsel Tariq Asad Advocate and cited Federation through Secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs, Prime Minister through its Principal Secretary, PirNoorulHaqQadri, Minister for Religious Affairs, National Commission for Minorities through its Chairman, Cabinet Division through its Secretary, and Jamat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan through its Spokesman as respondents.

Petitioner adopted in the petition that the cabinet had considered the summary, submitted by the Religious Affairs Division, titled ‘Re-Constitution of National Commission for Minorities’ dated April 15, 2020 and had approved the reconstitution of the National Commission for Minorities to give representation to Qadianis and Lahoris known as Ahmadis, in the NCM, being a non- Muslim minority in accordance with law, but after the protests of some religious scholars ignorant of law of the land, the federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan on 05-05-2020 has withdrawn the decision to include Qadianis in the NCM.

He added that Qadianis being non-Muslim minority be included in the NCM and the decision of not including the Qadianis in NCM be set aside. He continued that those having any doubt or suspicion that in case the Qadianis are included in the list NCM they would get opportunity of propagating and practicing their faith like Muslims are mistaken.

The petitioner maintained that to curb such practice, sections 298-A, 298-B and 298-C had been inserted in PPC by promulgation of the Anti-Islamic Activities of Qadiani Group, Lahori Group and Ahmadis (Prohibition and Punishment) Ordinance, 1984.

He further said that from bare reading of the said provisions the doubts are removed. By virtue of those provisions they would not be allowed as predicted.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents No. 1 to 5 to set aside the decision of the Cabinet of not including the Qadiani as non-Muslim minority in the NCM and implement the earlier decision of the Cabinet and direction of the Prime Minister to include the Qadianis in the NCM giving them representation therein equivalent to the other minorities and to reconstitute NCM accordingly.

He also requested the court to give representation to the Qadianis in all wings of the government equivalent to the other minorities subject to the nomination by the respondent No.6 / the Jamat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan.