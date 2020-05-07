Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called upon media to highlight Islamic values based on respect for humanity and compassion. In a meeting with Chairman Standing Committee on Information Broadcasting and Heritage Senator Faisal Javed Khan here on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said Islamic teachings were based on principles of helping out the people in need and distress.

The meeting discussed cooperation among Muslim countries on promotion in the fields of culture, heritage and fine arts. He said Islam teaches us to help the suffering and troubled humanity in difficult times.The Prime Minister said Pakistanis wherever they live, stand by their countrymen in difficult times and this spirit of serving humanity is the real strength and virtue of our society. They exchanged views on promoting mutual cooperation among Muslim countries in the sectors of civilization, culture and arts.