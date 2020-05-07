Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday said that the people would take to street, if economical policy is not adopted to help them during lockdown.

Addressing a “Tohfa-e-Ramazan” event in Federal-B area, Akhtar said that prolong closure of business activities might have huge impacts on the society as poor and jobless people would take to streets. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Parks Committee Chairman Khurram Farhan and volunteers of Khidmat e Khalq Foundation were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said that “Khidmat e Khalq” was in his blood and he would continue serving the people without any discrimination. He said that Covid-19 affected the entire world and those who were helping the needy people were commendable.

“Just lockdown is not a solution as the people should also be given ration and essential commodities. The people might remain safe from coronavirus by staying at homes but could die for want of food,” he added. Akhtar was of the view that Sindh Government efforts were limited to verbal statements as it did not have even data of the needy people, adding that elected local government representatives of the city were not taken onboard on measures to combat the coronavirus. “We have data at UC level and UC Chairmen are well aware of local issues and could play vital role in the current circumstances but unfortunately they are not being utilIzed.” said Akhtar.

He said that they have been providing not only ration but also Iftar from Khidmat e Khalq Foundation’s platform. The KKF volunteers were ensuring provision of Iftar to the needy people at their doorsteps in New Karachi, Lines Area, Mehmoodabad, Federal B Area and other localities. He also expressed gratitude to philanthropists for supporting this great cause. On the occasion, Akhtar himself made Iftar items and handed Iftar boxes to volunteers. He said that death of Dr Furqan in an ambulance had exposed tall claims of the provincial government.

To a query of media person, the Mayor said that emergency had been declared in hospitals under administrative control of KMC in the wake of heatwave alert and presence of doctors were being ensured for 24 hours to cope with any situation.

He also requested the citizens to remain at thier homes and avoid unnecessary go out during the heatwave.

Speaking on KMC employees’ salary issue, Akhtar said that Sindh government had announced 15 percent increment in salaries of the government employees but 13,000 servants of KMC were deprived of the same.

“There is a shortfall of Rs 8 to 10 billion every month and I have approached Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah but all in vain,” he said.

The Mayor was of the view that Sindh Government had ‘paralysed’ the KMC by keeping its all revenue generating departments in its control. “The KMC employees are deprived of increment even on the eve of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr,” he concluded.