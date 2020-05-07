Share:

Faisalabad - Addl. IG Punjab Highway Patrol Capt (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan visited the PHP Region Faisalabad for the Prize distribution ceremony. The ceremony was held at SSP Punjab Highway Patrol office Region Faisalabad. The commendation certificates and cash rewards were distributed among 74 officers of PHP including 07 Sub-Inspectors, 08 Assistant Sub inspectors and 69 Head Constables and constables. Addl: IG Patrolling while addressing said that the purpose of his visit is to appreciate the unprecedented efforts of PHP officers to curb the crime amid the infectious deadly Corona Virus (COVID-19). All the high ups are with his under command in the fight against criminals in the time of trial. He said that the prime duty of patrolling is to eradicate crime and make the provincial highways safe and secure for the commuters.

He encouraged the PHP officers to do their duties with religious fervour and indefatigable vigour. At the conclusion of ceremony, SSP Punjab highway patrol Chaudhry Farooq Ahmad Hundal presented the souvenir to Addl: IG patrolling and thanked him to visit Faisalabad in such a crucial time. Addl: IG Patrolling broke the fast (IFTAR) with the PHP officers/Officials at PHP Regional Office Faisalabad.