ISLAMABAD - Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, on Wednesday, urged the authorities concerned to permit railways service to start operation in order to avoid heavy loss being faced by the railway sector every month. The railway was bearing Rs. 5 billion loses, due to discontinuation of the service, he said while talking to a private news channel programs. The railways sector would not have sufficient money to pay salary of the employees next month, he added. The decision being taken by the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government for observing smart lockdown, would help restore the communication sector, he said. The minister said that poor railways employees could not afford continuous lockdown situation in the country and added that the people had become fed up because of this tense situation. The railways was the only cheap service which, the poor segment of society was availing in the country, he observed. To a question about air service, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the airbus could only lift two hundred passengers while the train could carry one thousand passengers at a time. He said that Pakistan was a poor country and the railway was the only cheap mode of transport affordable with meager income of the poor class. He hoped that cabinet meeting being held next day could take concrete decisions for improving the situation being faced by the nation due to coronavirus pandemic. In reply to a question, he suggested that 50 to 60 percent train service should be restored to protect the railways from heavy losses.