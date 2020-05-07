Share:

ISLAMABAD - The leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) on Wednesday lauded the unprecedented Saudi Arabia’s Iftar Dastarkhwans providing food to over one million deserving peoples in 18 Muslim countries hit by COVID-19 lockdown.

The leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) said in statement that one-third population of the world had been quarantined; millions of people had become jobless amidst prevailing pandemic and Saudi Arabian authorities established relief centers to provide solace to the needy Muslims, said a Press release issued here.

The clerics stated that Saudi Arabia was playing very responsible role for coronavirus affected people as relief and ration bags were being provided at doorstep of the deserving.

They said that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had provided relief packages to Palestine, Indonesia, Sudan, Malaysia, Philippines, Uganda, Bosnia, Chad, Pakistan, Senegal, Kenya and several other under developed countries.

The leadership of PUC including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem, Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Ayub Safdar, Maulana Zubair Zahid, and others thanked Saudi Arabian King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman for providing relief packages and assistance for Muslim Ummah as well as for other under developed countries.