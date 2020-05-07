Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Khyber Pakh­toonkhwa Public Service Commis­sion and other respondents in a matter of giving two extra marks to a candidate.

A two-member SC bench com­prising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner's counsel said Gohar Ali Khan was given two extra marks which affected his client's position in the competition for 26 posts. Go­har Ali had post-graduate degrees in Management Studies and Chemistry, and he was given marks for MA Man­agement Studies, which was not the required qualification for the rele­vant post as per the advertisement.

It had affected his client's rights, who had degrees in Political Science and Law, he added.

The counsel said the Pesha­war High Court (PHC) had also an­nounced decision without hearing his client. If the Provincial Public Service Commission had not given two extra numbers, his client would have been at the top of the senior­ity list.

The PHC had noted the point that the subject of Management Studies, for which Gohar Ali Khan was given extra marks, was not included in the advertised subjects, but it did not comment on it, he added.

The apex court after hearing the arguments, issued notices to the re­spondents and adjourned the case till date in office.