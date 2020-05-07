Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir directed to take steps according to a comprehensive plan for the security of lives and

properties of public and religious worship places utilizing all available resources.

Arrangements should also be made for the security of processions and Majalis on Youm-e-Hazrat Ali in case government allows the processions and majalis. He further directed to pay 25

thousand each for the police officials effected from corona from welfare fund ensuring the safety measures to stop spread of corona virus including use of sanitizer, maintaining social distance and other precautionary measures.

He also directed to implement the timetable strictly of closing the shops and markets ensuring a timely action against the traders who are doing business deceptively. He further said that no leniency should be shown to the hoarders ensuring strict action against them under Price Control Act.

He further directed RPOs and DPOs to inspect security of sensitive mosques, imam bargahs and other important places ensuring that no aged or weak security guard is on security duty while search should be done by volunteers and police officials should perform security duties on high alert. He further said that land allotment should be marked as early as possible for police stations without own building in coordination

with Deputy Commissioners.

He added that in the last decade of Ramazan, security of banks, shopping centers and markets should be tightened and patrolling around the sensitive areas and public centers should be made more effective along with search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations should be continued. He gave these instructions while issuing instructions to the officers during a video

link conference of RPOs, DPOs held at the Central Police Office today.

During the conference, the overall law and order situation in the

province, Corona lock down and other professional matters were

reviewed in detail.