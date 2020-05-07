Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 33,728.18 points as compared to 33,992.75 points on the last working day, with the negative change of 264.57 points (0.78%). A total of 208,973,580 shares were traded compared to the trade of 261,325,321 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs7.198 billion as compared to Rs9.225 billion during last trading day. As many as 350 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 158 recorded gain and 163 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Hascol Petrol with a volume of 23,803,000 shares and price per share of Rs15.62, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 20,467,500 with price per share of Rs12.62 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 14,479,500 and price per share of Rs18.99. The Unilever Foods XD recorded maximum increase of Rs318 per share, closing at Rs10895, Nestle PakistanXD was runner up with the increase of Rs85.98 per share, closing at Rs5915.11. The Rafhan Maize recorded maximum decrease of Rs49 per share, closing at Rs 6900, whereas prices of Indus Shield Corp decreased by Rs 16.49 per share closing at Rs223.51.