Khyber-Thousands of Afghan citizens, stranded in Landi Kotal for a week, were permitted to cross the Torkham border into their country on Wednesday.

Last week, thousands of Afghan nationals including women and children, had arrived in the city from various areas of Pakistan to cross the Torkham border to their native country but the Afghan government on pretext of lacking of quarantine facilities refused to allow them entry.

However, after consensus by the Pakistan and Afghan governments, the Torkham border was temporary resumed from 08:00 am to 10:00 am on Wednesday for pedestrians crossing.

According to the Torkham administration, as many as 3000 to 4500 stuck Afghan nationals crossed the Pak-Afghan border to their country.