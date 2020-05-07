Share:

BADIN - At least three persons of the same family were killed in an accident that occurred near Talhar, on Hyderabad Indus Highway, police sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two rashly driven four wheelers collided with each other near Talhar, Indus Highway, Badin district. As a result, three members of the same family riding on a car died on the spot.

The police and rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital for necessary procedure. Investigations were underway.