LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked opposition parties to stop finding faults in every issue and start playing their role in the war against coronavirus alongside the government.

“The Tiger Force has nothing to do with politics and any Pakistani can become part of this force and serve Pakistanis in these hard times voluntarily,” the Governor said while addressing a ceremony organized to present commendation certificates to social workers serving the poor masses during COVID-19 pandemic and later to media talk at the Governor’s House on Wednesday.

Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, Chaudhry Qamar-uz-Zaman and others were present on the occasion.

The Governor warned that the coronavirus pandemic would soon be seeing spikes and added that those not following the agreed upon SOPs might themselves become victims and become instrumental in spreading coronavirus.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that he was continuously making appeals to the opposition parties to set politics aside in these testing times and spend their energies in helping the poor, jobless and resource-less families.

He said the opposition parties should also stand alongside healthcare workers, who were fighting the war against coronavirus on frontlines.

Responding to a question, the Governor regretted that the opposition parties were always busy thinking that to protect their political interests.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had organized volunteers’ Tiger Force to serve humanity in this hour of need but the opposition was busy criticizing it for the sake of criticism.

“The Tiger Force has not been created for any political interest but to serve the poor people in need,” he asserted and added that the volunteers would neither be given funds nor salary, so they needed to be encouraged and supported.

Governor Punjab also explained that the Punjab Development Network had so far provided ration to some 530,000 poor families.

He said the federal government was also giving Rs12,000 financial assistance to some 12 million poor families in the country. “The PTI government has resolved that it would not leave the poor, jobless and vulnerable families alone in this hour of crisis and ensure providing ration at their doorsteps without any political discrimination,” he said.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the state institutions and doctors were issuing warnings that the coronavirus spread would be severe and might affect thousands of people in the country. In this situation, he stressed that it was inevitable that everyone should play his responsible role to take precautionary measures to stay safe. “There is no room for any mistake,” he said.

He lauded the role of social workers and added that the history would remember such people, who served humanity in the hour of need.