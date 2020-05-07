Share:

ISLAMABAD-To augment Pakistan’s locust-control efforts, Turkish government has offered its expertise to the government of Pakistan, officials said yesterday.

In this regard, on the special instructions of the government, a PAF C-130 aircraft arrived at Adana, Turkey, to airlift purpose-built Piper Brave spray aircraft from the brotherly country. The aircraft, along with four crew members has landed in Pakistan where it would be assembled before its departure for the pest-infected areas in the country. This aircraft would be used to fight the locust onslaught on various crops and cultivable lands across the country, especially Sindh and Punjab, said a press release issued by the PAF.

Turkey and Pakistan are all weather friends and this gesture would help improve a comprehensive pest control system to overcome the locust plague.

The PAF transport fleet has a rich history of serving the nation in various natural calamities and it has been in the forefront of providing air transport to the relief efforts in the country, it added.