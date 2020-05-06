Share:

ISLAMABAD-Malik appears to have hinted he could propose to pregnant girlfriend Gigi Hadid as he showed off a marriage-inspired tattoo. It was confirmed recently that the former One Direction singer, 27, and supermodel, 25, were expecting their first child together, reportedly a daughter, in September 2020. Pillowtalk hit-maker Zayn revealed what appeared to be a new tattoo on his left forearm featuring the poem On Marriage by poet and philosopher Kahlil Gibran.

It reads: ‘Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone. Give your hearts, but not into each other’s keeping. Stand together, yet not too near together; for the pillars of the temple stand apart. And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.’ The poem is a popular reading choice at weddings.