

KHOI RATTA – An Azad Kashmiri couple who killed their daughter by dousing her in acid for looking at boys spoke Tuesday of their regret at the attack which has highlighted the ‘honour killings’.The parents threw acid over 15-year-old Anusha at their home in Azad Kashmir on Monday last week after seeing her looking at boys. The girl died in agony two days later after suffering 70 per cent burns, according to doctors. Both parents were arrested on murder charges last week. Anusha's mother Zaheen Akhtar, speaking from her police cell in Khoi Ratta, 140 kilometres north of Muzaffarabad, said she feared for the future of the rest of her children. "I deeply regret my action. I am repenting as I should not have done this. She was very innocent," the 42-year-old mother of eight told AFP."My remaining children, including four girls and two boys, all under 10 years of age, have been left alone and they have nobody out there except Allah Almighty to look after them," she said. Akhtar said she and husband Mohammad Zafar had feared Anusha would follow in the footsteps of her elder sister. They married the elder sister off at 16 "because people had been talking about her bad character" and she had cut off contact after moving to Karachi with her husband. Anusha, a promising and popular student, had committed the "crime" of looking at two boys riding a motorbike outside her home in Saidpur Phelan. The small village is home to around 1,000 people, most of whom farm the surrounding lush valley.House painter Zafar, 53, said he became enraged and beat Anusha before his wife threw acid over her, but now he was haunted by memories of the attack. "We were upset by (the) character of our elder daughter and feared that Anusha might follow (in) her footprints," he said. "Anusha's mother should not have done this. I cannot sleep and whenever I shut my eyes, I see Anusha's burnt face."The parents waited two days to take Anusha to hospital, but Zafar insisted this was simply because they could not afford to take her until a local doctor gave him some money.Local police official Tahir Ayub said there was no truth in the parents' suggestion that Anusha's character had been questioned."She was very innocent. They did this because of sheer backwardness," he told AFP.