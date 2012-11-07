



KARACHI (PR) – Microsoft recently announced the availability of Windows 8 for its customers in Pakistan and around the world. Now consumers and businesses worldwide will be able to experience all that Windows 8 has to offer: a beautiful new UI, a wide range of apps with the grand opening of the Windows Store, available on more than 1,000 Windows 8 certified PCs and tablets.Windows 8 will be available for download to upgrade existing PCs in over 140 markets and 37 languages at http://windowsupgradeoffer.com/en-PK and at retail locations around the world including Pakistan. “With the launch of Windows 8, Microsoft is unveiling a reimagined Windows to the world,” said Sherif Morsi: Windows Business Group Lead, Microsoft North Africa, East Mediterranean and Pakistan. “Whether you want a tablet or a PC, whether you want to consume or create, whether you want to work or play – Windows 8 delivers a personalized experience that fits your unique style and needs.”