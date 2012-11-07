





DUBAI - The first allocation of tickets to see two of cricket's biggest rivals - India and Pakistan – clash at Edgbaston in the ICC Champions Trophy sold out in just three hours after going on general sale.

It is the first of the 15 matches in the tournament to have sold out its initial allocation of tickets. Additional tickets for this match may be released to the public via official outlets nearer the event, a release from the international governing body stated on Tuesday. The tickets were set on sale from Monday morning.

The sub-continental rivals will meet at Edgbaston on June 15 next year. Warwickshire's home ground will host five games in total, as will the other two venues -- The Oval and Cardiff Wales Stadium. Tournament director Steve Elworthy said: "The ICC Champions Trophy is one of the biggest tournaments in world cricket, and with India and Pakistan meeting in the group stage at Edgbaston, we've seen a huge demand for tickets in the first day of sales.

"Any additional tickets that become available for this fixture will be sold via www.icc-cricket.com, so be sure to visit this site regularly for further information," he said. Fans are strongly urged not to purchase tickets through secondary resale websites. Tickets appearing on these sites have broken the terms and conditions, and action is being taken against the perpetrators, the release warned.

Tickets for the remaining matches of the ICC Champions Trophy, including the final, can still be purchased at www.icc-cricket.com or via the ICC Champions Trophy Ticket Hotline -- 0844 249 2013, it added. Adult tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy range from 20 pounds to 60 pounds, while tickets for under-16s (providing they are accompanied by an adult) are priced at five pounds for the entire event.

A new pricing structure has also seen the introduction of tickets for under-21s, which can be bought for between 10-25 pounds.