BAHAWALPUR - The police arrested three persons who have allegedly killed their sister for honour at Model Town here a couple of days back.

Talking to media, PRO to DPO Muhammad Imran said that on tip-off, the police raided a house in Model Town area and arrested Hafiz Atif, Hafiz Kashif and Arif who had killed their sister Nadia allegedly for honour.

As per details, Nadia wanted to marry she was in love with, but her family was not willing. On November 1, she eloped with Abid who was the resident of Mauza Mangwani, Bahawalpur. When her family members came to know the situation, they played a trick and asked Nadia to come back as they would respect her wish.

When Nadia returned on November 3 (Saturday), her brothers killed her.

Imran said that the accused had confessed to the crime and further investigation was underway.