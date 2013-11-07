International moot ends at Bahria University

ISLAMABAD (PR): The second day of the International Conference on `Emerging Challenges For Organizations In Developing Economies (ECODE)` organized by Bahria University (BU) Islamabad. The conference highlighted the issues related to innovation and new venture creation, organizational diversity and managing a new form of organization and the financial crisis. Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Mr. Zahid Hamid presided over the session as the Chief Guest.

While speaking to the audience, the Chief Guest of the event, Mr. Zahid Hamid appreciated the BU efforts in organizing this international conference which provided an excellent opportunity to interact with academicians, researchers, practitioners and students to learn and share knowledge resulting in new opportunities. He highlighted all the important aspects concerning creative and innovative business ventures which need an initial investment.

HBL joins hands with Idara-e-Taleem-O-Aagahi

KARACHI (PR): HBL has partnered with Idara-e-Taleem-O-Aagahi (ITA), a civil society organization, to participate in Children Literature Festivals (CLF) all over Pakistan. With this partnership, HBL will launch its Financial Literacy Programme, through which it aims to educate children from all strata of society on basic financial concepts in a fun and interesting way.

To mark the launch, a ceremony was presided over by Mr. Nauman K. Dar, President and CEO HBL and Mrs Baela Raza Jamil, Director Programs, Idara-e-Taleem-O-Aagahi. Also present on the occasion were Ms. Sima Kamil, Head – Branch Banking, HBL and Ms Raheela Baqai, Marketing Director, Oxford University Press along with other members of both organizations.

The partnership between HBL and ITA will cover three basic objectives: explain the importance of savings to children, educate privileged and under privileged equally and inculcate the habit of early savings among children.

Keeping in mind the large number of Pakistan’s unbanked population, CLF programs will cater to both genders, of all age groups, from different sections of society.

Unilever launches Pureit water purifier

LAHORE (PR): With a mission to improve and protect the lives of Pakistanis, Unilever Pakistan launched Pureit, a unique home based water purification device that uses Unilever proprietary technology to provide safe and clean water without the use of electricity or gas. The Pureit Excella device was unveiled by UPL CEO Ehsan Malik at an event. According to Ehsan Malik, “15.9 Million people in Pakistan currently don’t have access to safe drinking water.

Therefore we have decided to launch Pureit, a top of the line purification solution and the world’s largest selling water purifier, based on our commitment to making sustainable living commonplace and to improve the lives of Pakistanis.”



Swimming championship

KARACHI (PR): The 21st Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship came to an end at Karachi Gymkhana. This competition was organized by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association KWSA & sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive (Pak) Ltd.

The final prize distribution ceremony was graced by Ms. Fawzia Naqvi. The chief guest was not only impressed by the performance of the participants, but also applauded KWSA for their continuous efforts to promote female sports in Pakistan. Mr. Zulfiqar Lakhani, MD of Colgate Palmolive Pakistan Ltd., also graced the occasion with his presence.

This two day event was made successful especially by the participation of the highly competitive and enthusiastic 228 children and 21 institutions, who exceeded all expectations by performing way beyond the par and by setting new records for the future participants to compete against.

LITE Production House



LAHORE (PR) - Gohar Publishers, in collaboration with the LITE (Learning Institute of Training & Enlightenment), formally inaugurated the LITE Production House at the COTHM.

The ceremony was presided by film industry legend Syed Noor. LITE Production House is the dream of renowned professor-cum-trainer, Dr Saghir Ahmed, and the inspiring ceremony was attended by Abuzar Ghaffari (Gohar Publishers), Malik Khalid Yaqoob, Ahmed Shafiq (COTHM), Mian Khalid Saeed, Hafiz Muhammad Rafiq, Prof. Sajjad Haider, Dr. Javed Saem, Waqar Ahmed, Dr Nauman Gill, Prof. Ejaz Arshad, Osam Ahmed and so many others prominent educationists and trainers from various cities across the province of the Punjab.