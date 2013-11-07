ISLAMABAD - One in two women and one in four men over the age of 50 will have an osteoporosis-related fracture in their remaining lifetime. Osteoporosis is a disease caused by bones losing their density. Some people are more at risk than others. In patients with osteoporosis, even a sudden strain, bump or fall causes a fracture.

Leading health experts informed in a public awareness seminar on "osteoporosis and prevention of bone fractures" organised by Shifa International Hospital (SIH) here on Wednesday.

Consultant and Head of Orthopedic Department SIH Dr. Sajjad Orakzai and Consultant Endocrinologist SIH Dr. Usama Ishtiaq addressed the seminar that was attended by a number of women and senior citizens, who are more prone to osteoporosis-related fractures.

Terming osteoporosis a major health threat, Dr. Sajjad Orakzai said that the disease is characterised by low bone mass and structural deterioration of bone tissues, leading to bone fragility and an increased weakness and vulnerability to fractures. He said that bones, until the age of 30, are built efficiently and are constantly renewed and repaired through a process called bone turnover. Then, as part of the natural aging process, bones begin to break down faster. By about the age of 20, an average woman acquires 98 percent of her skeletal mass. Building strong bones during childhood and adolescence can be the best defense against developing osteoporosis in the later life. "Bones become less dense as you get older and make you vulnerable to fractures," said Dr. Sajjad.

Informing about the symptoms and causes of osteoporosis, Dr. Sajjad said that severe back pain, loss of height, abnormal or absence of menstrual periods, eating disorder, low lifetime calcium intake, vitamin D deficiency, use of certain medications, inactive lifestyle, family history of osteoporosis, parental history of hip fracture and heavy drinking and smoking are a few major causes of osteoporosis.

Dr. Usama Ishtiaq said that osteoporosis can affect men and women. It is more common in older people, but it can affect younger people too. Women are at greater risk of developing osteoporosis than men. This is because changes in hormone levels can affect bone density.

The female hormone "oestrogen" is essential for healthy bones. After the menopause, the level of oestrogen in the body falls, and this can lead to a rapid decrease in bone density.

"Many hormones in the body can affect the process of bone turnover. If you have a disease of the hormone-producing glands, you may be at higher risk of developing osteoporosis," Dr. Usama stated.

The experts stressed on the need to take diet rich in calcium and Vitamin D, expose body specially hands, face, arms, or back to sunlight at least 1 to 2 times a week in spring, summer, and fall, work-out regularly and do weight bearing and resistance training exercises and quit smoking and alcohol to avoid osteoporosis and bone fractures in old age. Free tests to check bone density were also conducted after the session.