LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled logo for the home series against New Zealand commencing in the second week of November 2014 in the UAE in a press conference held here at the National Cricket Academy on Thursday.

The title sponsors for the series are Haier Pakistan while Schon Properties are the presenting sponsors and the series shall be called: Schon Properties presents Haier Cup 2014. The co-sponsors also include leading corporate entities, Zong China Mobile and Brighto Paints.

PCB chairman Shaharyar M Khan, director international cricket Zakir Khan, director marketing Badar Rafaie along with sponsors’ representatives Haier Pakistan CEO Javed Afridi, Schon Properties advisor Syed Nadeem Naqvi, Zong China Mobile Pakistan regional director S&D Barkat Ullah and Brighto Paints director sales Khawaja Atif Riaz Sikka were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan said: “Sponsors are an integral part of any sport and vital in terms of providing momentum for achieving growth and attaining excellence. I am delighted that leading corporate entities have attached their corporate identity with PCB and Pakistan cricket. I am positive that this shall be good not just for our cricket but in building up their brand. I appreciate Haier Pakistan’s pledging support to our cricket at the district level across the country.”

Haier CEO Javed Afridi said: “I again reassure Haier’s continuous support to Pakistan cricket at every level. I heartily congratulate team Pakistan on its outstanding performance against Australia. Haier is negotiating with PCB to sponsor cricket in every district in Pakistan. I would also like to announce a purse of 5000 US Dollars for the lead performer Younus Khan.”

Nadeem Naqvi of Schon Properties said: “We are very delighted to be again the presenting sponsors of the series and we assure support to Cricket Pakistan in future as well.”

Barkat Ullah of Zong said: “Zong China Mobile Pakistan is sponsoring cricket at every level domestic and international and connecting with the nation by sponsoring the most loved sport in the country.” He thanked the PCB for providing the opportunity to sponsor exciting contest of cricket between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Kh Atif Riaz Sikka of Brighto Paints said: Brighto Paints has always played a vital role in promoting our sports and our national heroes and local talent in hockey, football and presently in cricket. “We are indeed very happy to be associated with PCB and Pakistan cricket and we hope it continues with the form and produces the same result which they produced against Australia in the Test series.”